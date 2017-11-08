Save Our Sons hosting job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Save Our Sons initiative is focused on improving our communities. One component to that is making sure ex-offenders have a smooth transition back into society. The initiative is hosting a job fair on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Midway Rehabilitation Center to offer those men and women resources.

“The fair will focus on helping ex-offenders find jobs, build their resumes, connect to education programs and get assistance with background checks and record expungement.

Organizations like Connect Ministries, Knoxville Area Transit, KUB, Job Corps, Knoxville Leadership Foundation, Tennessee Department of Corrections, Pellissippi State Community College and Knoxville Area Urban League will be in

