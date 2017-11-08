New workforce housing announced for Sevier Co.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County announced they are building new workforce housing, designed to help the many people affected by last November’s deadly wildfires, which destroyed than 2,500 structures.

According to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, the $15 million for the project over ten years comes from a pool of tax credits that the agency set aside to help build affordable housing.

THDA executive director Ralph Perrey described the importance of the project, which he says will benefit the driving work force in Sevier County.

“That has always been an important part for this community, because you have a lot of folks who work hard, but don’t necessarily make a great deal of money because they are employed seasonally,” said Perrey. “But they do important things in the community. They are an important part of the economic engine of Sevier County. And we want them to have affordable, safe places to live that are also close to the places where they are going to work.

THDA says there will be two sites, one just north of Smokies Stadium in Kodak that includes 80 units. The units will be one, two and three bedrooms with a playground, community room and computer area. The other site will be in Gatlinburg and will be comprised of 60 units.

Work will begin in next summer and leases will start in the fall of 2018.