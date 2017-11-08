Neighbor rescues Knoxville woman from smoke-filled apartment, one treated for smoke inhalation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is being treated for mild smoke inhalation Wednesday night after a small duplex fire was reported on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

Knoxville Fire Department is working the fire at this time.

KFD says one person is being treated for mild smoke inhalation after pulling their neighbor from the smoke-filled apartment.

KFD telling our crews on the scene says two neighbors kicked the door in and rescued the woman and that quick action likely saved the house.

A piece of burning paper set the floor on fire.

