Lady Vols freshman shine in exhibition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The top recruiting class in the country comes with expectations.

Tennessee’s four freshman delivered on Tuesday, combining for 76 points in the No. 14 Lady Vols’ 121-76 win over Carson-Newman at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Rennia Davis led the way for Tennessee, scoring a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Each freshman finished in double figures. Anastasia Hayes came off the bench totaling 19 points in 21 minutes on the court. Evina Westbrook added 17 points to go with Kasiyahna Kushkituah’s 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lady Vols veterans Jaime Nared and Mercedes Russell added veteran leadership on the floor. Nared scored 22 points with nine rebounds while Russell added 14 points and four boards.

Tennessee will host East Tennessee State on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the regular season opener.