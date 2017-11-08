KUB, LCUB warn of scammers posing as utility bill collectors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Utilities Board and Lenoir City Utilities Board are warning customers that scammers are calling claiming to be utility representatives and demanding they pay their bill or their power will be shut off.

KUB says they use final notices on their bills along with pink door hangers, not calls, if they are going to terminate a customer’s service.

LCUB echoed KUB’s statement, saying they never threaten an immediate discontinuation of services.

If someone calls you and claims to be from KUB and asks you to pay your bill, you should hang up immediately and ignore the call.