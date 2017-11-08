Knoxville mom takes daughter to fight over iPhone

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A fight, accusations of a stolen iPhone and disparaging comments on social media landed two women in the Roane County Jail on a range of charges Thursday.

Rockwood police arrested Jennifer Wilds and Jessica Dulworth after they say the women drove Wilds’ daughter to a home in Rockwood to fight another girl, according to a police report. When police arrived, a woman at the home, said Wilds, who is 44, showed up and told the woman they were there to fight because Wilds said the woman’s daughter stole her daughter’s iPhone and made a range of derogatory comments on social media. At that point, the two girls began to fist fight.

The woman told police Wilds began fighting, too, so she punched Wilds. The woman’s thirteen-year-old son and a thirteen-year-old boy that came with Wilds also started fighting.

After several punches were thrown, the report says, Wilds left the home. A short time later, a Roane County deputy stopped their car on North Gateway Avenue.

When the deputy went up to the car, he said he noticed the thirteen-year-old boy’s eye was swollen shut and Wilds’ daughter had several cuts and bruises. According to the police report, Wilds told the deputy she went to the house to talk about the iPhone when the woman and her children “jumped them.”

The driver of the car identified herself as Lisa Michelle Jones, a Washington resident. However, when the deputy ran her license, he found the name and date of birth didn’t match records. When he went back to the car, the woman identified herself by her real identity: Jessica Dulworth, 37, of Knoxville.

While the deputy talked to Dulworth and Wilds, Rockford police used a K-9 officer to smell around the outside of the car. When the dog alerted its handler to the presence of narcotics, police searched the car and found two glass pipes used to smoke cocaine, as well as three needles and a set of digital scales.

Wilds and Dulworth were arrested and taken to the Roane County Jail.

Wilds, also a Knoxville resident, is charged with assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dulworth is charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license, child abuse and neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.