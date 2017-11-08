It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… chicken coop?

(KOIN/CNN) – This Idaho chicken coop is out of this world. A Boise, Idaho couple built the UFO-themed coop over the summer.

The interior is climate-controlled so the chickens stay warm while on board. The couple even added flashing lights to make it extra.. extraterrestrial.

They’re planning to add an automatic ramp in the future. The couple’s stellar — or interstellar — efforts have them going viral. A video of their creation has close to a million views.

Meanwhile, a northwestern business is using goats as deliverymen. “Goatgrams” are a new service offered by a Portland, Oregon-area farm.

For $100, a locally-grown bouquet is delivered right to your door by a pair of goats. You then can choose to keep the bouquet, or feed it to the hungry helpers

Lately, it seems goats are helping out everywhere. Many cities and businesses are using them for weed and vegetation control. And, chances are, a yoga studio in your area offers a trendy “Goat yoga” class