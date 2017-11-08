Humane society, tattoo shop to raise money for veterans program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Animal lovers can help veterans in November.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley and East Tennessee is hosting a fundraiser for its Heroes and Hounds Program.

Heroes and Hounds program works with military veterans to train at-risk shelter dogs to be ready for adoption.

The organization is partnering with Archangel Custom Ink to provide select animal tattoos for $50. The special is from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30. Also, the tattoo shop will be holding a raffle for the chance to win a custom tattoo valued at $500.

“Pets are often a big part of one’s life, they are part of the family. What better charity to support than the one who finds good homes for amazing animals that need love too! That’s why we are so happy to work with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and raise money for the Heroes & Hounds program,” said Archangel Custom Ink owners Lonnie Scoggins and Jennifer Lamb-Scoggins.