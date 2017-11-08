Humana helping veterans during November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humana is helping veterans during the month of November.

The company is hosting a free veterans health and service fair at its Knoxville location, 4438 Western Ave, Nov 8. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, there will be a Vietnam Veterans Pinning and Proclamation Ceremony from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health benefits company will be collecting food and clothing donations throughout the month to help homeless veterans. Items can be dropped off at the Knoxville location.