Dunkin’ Donuts employee arrested for selling drugs on the job

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of selling methamphetamine and heroin at work.

Nathan W. Pizzardi, 35, was seen selling drugs while wearing his Dunkin’ Donuts uniform and drive-thru headset, said the district attorney’s office.

Authorities say he would leave the store at 2055 North Reading Road and make sales in the parking lot.

Pizzardi sold methamphetamine in the lot on Aug. 24 while detectives from the county’s drug task force watched, and on Sept 12 he sold heroin at a nearby convenience store, the district attorney’s office said.

He was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $80,000 bail.