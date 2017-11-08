City holds breakfast for newly elected council members

The official swearing in ceremony is Dec. 16, followed by their first city council meeting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s newly elected city council members were treated with a breakfast Wednesday morning at the mayor’s office.

Stephanie Welch, Andrew Roberto, Seema Singh Perez, Lauren Rider and Gwen McKenzie were each elected to a city council seat Tuesday night.

“They’ve been through a campaign, now the hard business of governing begins,” said Mayor Madeline Rogero. “Once they get sworn in,  they’ll get to work and we look forward to working with all of them.

