City holds breakfast for newly elected council members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s newly elected city council members were treated with a breakfast Wednesday morning at the mayor’s office.

Stephanie Welch, Andrew Roberto, Seema Singh Perez, Lauren Rider and Gwen McKenzie were each elected to a city council seat Tuesday night.

“They’ve been through a campaign, now the hard business of governing begins,” said Mayor Madeline Rogero. “Once they get sworn in, they’ll get to work and we look forward to working with all of them.

The official swearing in ceremony is Dec. 16, followed by their first city council meeting.