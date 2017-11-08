Authorities seeking public’s help to find missing Fentress County man

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Danny Hall (Source: Fentress County EMA)

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fentress County Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Fentress County man, last seen near Sam Beaty Road and Glenoby Road.

The EMA says Danny R. Hall, 57, was last seen by his girlfriend on Oct. 14 around 9 a.m. when she dropped him off to hunt for ginseng  at the end of Sam Beaty Road.

Hall is described as 5’9″ tall and 135 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, t-shirt, blue jeans and black and camouflage boots and a camouflage backpack.

Hall was reported missing on Oct. 17. Another search will be conducted for Hall on Saturday at 8 a.m.

If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 879-8142.

