Area students set Guinness World Record for computer coding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – World record holders! Students from Knox County, Oak Ridge city schools and area private schools broke the world record for most students learning to code at the same time Wednesday at the L&M Stem Academy.

The number to beat was 1,000 students, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Preliminary numbers from Wednesday’s record-breaking feat indicate 1,058 students participated.

A final count is expected in the next few days.

The idea to attempt to break the Guinness World Record was the brainchild of Brandon Bruce, co-founder and chief operating officer of Cirrus Insight, and Caleb Fristoe, project manager of CodeTN, a schools partnership initiative that organizes coding clubs, camps and competitions at area schools.

Approximately 67 percent of new jobs in science, technology, engineer and mathematics are in computing, which is the largest and fastest growing source of new wages in the United States with 500,000 jobs currently available.