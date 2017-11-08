Area athletes sign Letter of Intent on National Signing Day

By Published:
CAK's Rebecca Story, the nation's top ranked Cross Country recruit, signs with Stanford on National Signing Day.

Knoxville (WATE) – Though most football fans are familiar with early February as college football’s national signing day, November 8th, 2017 marked the first day high school athletes from all other sports could sign with their college commitments.

Alcoa

Katie Bean – Carson-Newman Women’s Basketball

Bearden

Grace van Rij – Furman Women’s Basketball

Trinity Lee – King University Women’s Basketball

Josh Sobota – Kentucky Track & Field

Bell County.

Brittney Cupp – Southeast Missouri Women’s Basketball

CAK 
Rebecca Story – Stanford Track & Field

Jenica Brown – Walters State Softball

Carter

Trey Oglesby – East Tennessee Baseball

Farragut

Cade Burkey – Carson-Newman Baseball

Jerry Hammons – Walters State Baseball

Ben Joyce – Walters State Baseball

Zack Joyce – Walters State Baseball

Paul Komistek – Tennessee Baseball

Gibbs

Bass Cooper – Tennessee Baseball

Cam Hill – Walters State Baseball

Grace Christian

Connor Arnold – Virginia Military Institute Men’s Basketball

Greeneville

Augustus Fraley – Maryville College Baseball

Halls

Ryan Hall, Halls, South Carolina Golf

Jake Hall – MTSU Golf

Will Collins – Carson-Newman Golf

Andy Cofer – Maryville College Golf

Luke Cockrum – Pellissippi State Golf

Hardin Valley 
Abbey Cornelius: UT Chattanooga Basketball
Alex Kirby: Texas Tech Volleyball
Carissa Armijo: UNLV Swimming
Isabella Mitchell: Troy Volleyball
Jericka Emert: Milligan Volleyball
Trey Cash: Kentucky Christian Baseball

Karns

Jared Culp – Tusculum

Ryder Green – Vanderbilt

Tyler Hartless – Cleveland State

Kingston

Abby Wilson – Carson-Newman Women’s Basketball

Riley Guillemet –  Roane State Women’s Basketball

Brycen Johnson – Cleveland State Baseball

Maryville

Bryce Beeler -Tennessee Tech Golf

Oak Ridge

Mykia Dowdell – Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball

Sevier County

Tyler Bismarck – Carson-Newman Golf

William Blount

Lexi Campo – Eastern Kentucky Women’s Basketball

Webb 

Meredith Wallace – North Florida Volleyball

Nicklin Hames – Nebraska Volleyball

Carter Coughlin – Wake Forest Cross Country

West

Logan Cox – Carson-Newman

Roland Ryan – Walters State Baseball

