Area athletes sign Letter of Intent on National Signing Day

Knoxville (WATE) – Though most football fans are familiar with early February as college football’s national signing day, November 8th, 2017 marked the first day high school athletes from all other sports could sign with their college commitments.
Alcoa
Katie Bean – Carson-Newman Women’s Basketball
Bearden
Grace van Rij – Furman Women’s Basketball
Trinity Lee – King University Women’s Basketball
Josh Sobota – Kentucky Track & Field
Bell County.
Brittney Cupp – Southeast Missouri Women’s Basketball
CAK
Rebecca Story – Stanford Track & Field
Jenica Brown – Walters State Softball
Carter
Trey Oglesby – East Tennessee Baseball
Farragut
Cade Burkey – Carson-Newman Baseball
Jerry Hammons – Walters State Baseball
Ben Joyce – Walters State Baseball
Zack Joyce – Walters State Baseball
Paul Komistek – Tennessee Baseball
Gibbs
Bass Cooper – Tennessee Baseball
Cam Hill – Walters State Baseball
Grace Christian
Connor Arnold – Virginia Military Institute Men’s Basketball
Greeneville
Augustus Fraley – Maryville College Baseball
Halls
Ryan Hall, Halls, South Carolina Golf
Jake Hall – MTSU Golf
Will Collins – Carson-Newman Golf
Andy Cofer – Maryville College Golf
Luke Cockrum – Pellissippi State Golf
Hardin Valley
Abbey Cornelius: UT Chattanooga Basketball
Alex Kirby: Texas Tech Volleyball
Carissa Armijo: UNLV Swimming
Isabella Mitchell: Troy Volleyball
Jericka Emert: Milligan Volleyball
Trey Cash: Kentucky Christian Baseball
Karns
Jared Culp – Tusculum
Ryder Green – Vanderbilt
Tyler Hartless – Cleveland State
Kingston
Abby Wilson – Carson-Newman Women’s Basketball
Riley Guillemet – Roane State Women’s Basketball
Brycen Johnson – Cleveland State Baseball
Maryville
Bryce Beeler -Tennessee Tech Golf
Oak Ridge
Mykia Dowdell – Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball
Sevier County
Tyler Bismarck – Carson-Newman Golf
William Blount
Lexi Campo – Eastern Kentucky Women’s Basketball
Webb
Meredith Wallace – North Florida Volleyball
Nicklin Hames – Nebraska Volleyball
Carter Coughlin – Wake Forest Cross Country
West
Logan Cox – Carson-Newman
Roland Ryan – Walters State Baseball