TBI ‘Most Wanted’ suspect, 2 others escape Middle Tennessee jail

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Macon County jail.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons identified the escapees as Matt White, Jeffrey Strong and Dylan Ferguson.

Ferguson was reportedly awaiting trial for homicide and is on TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. Ferguson is believed to be armed and dangerous. There is a reward up to $2,000 for information leading up to his arrest.

Ferguson weighs around 150 pounds and is 6-feet-2-inches tall. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Strong and White were being held on drug and theft convictions.

They are believed to be in a white Ford 250 truck with Tennessee license plate 3B5-7V2 that is believed to have been stolen from one of the inmate’s uncles.

It is unknown when the trio escaped from the jail and officials are reviewing video evidence to determine exactly when they escaped.

US Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Sheriff Gammons said the inmates are to be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.