Which deals to seek out, which to avoid in November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and for many, the season inevitably means shopping. There’s good news – even right now in November, there are great deals on electronics, clothing and big ticket appliances.

November is one of the very best times of year to shop for home appliances. One-third of all home deals listed last November were in this category. The best vacuum deals will be found from Dyson and Hoover. Last year, almost half of the vacuum deals listed were Editors’ Choice-worthy, with Dyson models falling as low as $200. Big-brand side-by-side refrigerators will fall as low as $750, while chest freezers will sell for around $100.

November can be a great time to shop for a new and improved iPhone, as long as you buy one generation behind. A high number of Editors’ Choice deals are on previous generations of iPhones, most notably the iPhone 7. Last November, Editors’ Choice listed iPhone deals better than in any other month of the year.

If you have held off on that big TV purchase for months, the time to buy is now as half of all last November’s televisions experienced price drops. It is likely the bulk of the best offers will be on 4K sets. You can expect doorbuster deals on 40-inch 4K units to sell for just $170, while 50-inch units will hit the shelves for just $40 more.

November is also the best time of year to buy most things tech, and a budget-friendly laptop is no exception. You can expect to see mainstream laptops with previous-generation Skylake Core i5 CPUs to fall below the $300 mark. Gamers who want a build with dedicated graphics can expect to pay around $400 for a basic unit.

As with most electronics, the price of video game consoles drop in November, and big competition from Dell, Walmart and Target will push the cost of popular bundles down to budget-friendly prices. There were nearly double the number of console deals In November 2016 than in any other month, according to Editors’ Choice.

Now while you can find a lot of great deals in November, you should hold out for even better prices on winter apparel. Shopping for seasonal outerwear? You won’t see the best deals of the year hit the shelves until December. Coats and jackets in particular will see their biggest discounts in the run-up to the holiday season,

Also, hold off on high-end computers, better deals come in a few months. Wait on exercise equipment. Few people hit the gym hard outside of January, so wait until the New Year to take advantage of sales on exercise equipment.