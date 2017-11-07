Vols’ Ignont booked after drug citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee football player was booked into the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a drug citation.
William Ignont, a linebacker, was booked Tuesday.
According to Knoxville police, Ignont was a passenger in a car driven by running back John Kelly, Oct. 21.
The two were pulled over during a traffic stop on Cumberland Ave near 11th Street after police noticed a headlight was out. When the window was rolled down, the police say a strong smell came from the vehicle.
Marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside the vehicle.
Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia; which is a misdemeanor. Kelly was cited for possession of a Schedule 6 drug (a misdemeanor), not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance.
The two received a suspension to play in the Vols’ game against Kentucky.
Kelly must turn himself in for booking by Nov. 9.