Tuition, testing and even a ‘warranty’ come before Governor Haslam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For those of you paying for college at Tennessee schools, how does a less than 3 percent tuition increase sound? Or a warranty for what you learn?

Those are just some of the things that came out budget hearings Tuesday before Governor Bill Haslam where education was the lesson of the day.

For the 200,000-plus Tennessee students in four- or two-year schools, there was a pledge about tuition.

“We have just issued a tuition recommendation of zero to three percent,” said Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).

“I can assure you it is the envy of the region across the south, to be able to tell our students, not only is it going to be 0 to 3 percent, its going to be 0 to 3 percent again,” he continued.

Those words from the the THEC chief came after the budget hearings for both K-12 and higher education.

K-12 education commissioner Candice McQueen addressed recent scoring issues with the standardized tests TNReady and the vendor hired by the state.

“They have a quality process in the place to make sure that as they are going through their scanning, there is not a mistake in the scanning process,” Commissioner McQueen told reporters after the hearing.

The commissioner reiterated no one’s accountability will be affected by the scoring mistake.

Then there was word of an education “warranty” tossed out in the concluding remarks by the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor who oversees state schools outside the UT system.

Dr. Flora Tydings said the warranty would apply to the state’s two-year technical schools.

“It’s exactly what it sounds like,” the chancellor told reporters afterwards. “If you don’t have the skill sets for which we say we have trained you– we will take you back and train you for free.” said Dr. Tydings.

The chancellor feel so confident that she even brought a proposed mockup of the warranty that students can carry around like a business card.

The technical school warranty will also be dependent on the employer saying the student was not trained properly.