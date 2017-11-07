ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Communities across Tennessee reported storm damage after storms traveled through the state.

McMinn County Sheriff’s Department reported a mobile home receiving severe damage. High winds went through the county and caused downed trees.

Middle Tennessee received flooding which caused schools to close. A temporary shelter was opened for residents in La Vergne, according to WKRN.

PHOTOS: Storms cause damage across Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Roanoke subdivision on Blueridge Road in Rutherford County. (Photo: WKRN) Willow Branch Road in Dickson (Courtesy: iReport2 via WKRN) Powells Chapel Road flooding in Rutherford County (Courtesy: iReport2 via WKRN) Lighthouse Christian School (Courtesy: iReport2 via WKRN) (Photo: McMinn County Sheriff) (Photo: McMinn County Sheriff)