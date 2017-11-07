Storms cause damage across Tennessee

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: McMinn County Sheriff)

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Communities across Tennessee reported storm damage after storms traveled through the state.

McMinn County Sheriff’s Department reported a mobile home receiving severe damage. High winds went through the county and caused downed trees.

Middle Tennessee received flooding which caused schools to close. A temporary shelter was opened for residents in La Vergne, according to WKRN.

