Should cursive still be taught in schools?

(WFLA/WCMH/WATE) The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

In Tennessee, state lawmakers voted in 2015 to require cursive in classrooms across the state. The law requires students be taught cursive at the beginning of second grade.

According to Tennessee’s educational requirements:

The state board of education shall include cursive writing in the course of instruction in all public schools through the curriculum standards, at the appropriate grade level, as determined by the state board of education. The local board of education, in providing instruction in cursive writing, shall design curriculum, courses and content to enable students to create readable documents through legible cursive handwriting.

At least six other states already require schools to teach cursive handwriting. Teaching the technique is required in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

So the big question today is: should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?