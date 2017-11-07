Public’s help needed to identify body found along Knoxville greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are looking for the public’s help to identify a man found dead along the Third Creek Greenway on Oct. 16.

Police say they were called after the body of a man in his 50s or 60s was found along the greenway, near the 3100 block of Kingston Pike. There were no signs of foul play.

“KPD and our Medico-Legal Death Investigators have exhausted the avenues they have and we no need to reach out to the community to see if anyone can help us identify this man,” said forensic center director John Lott.

Police have released the following information about the man:

White male

Believed to be between the 50 and 65 years old

Grey hair with a mustache and facial stubble

Found wearing dark brown Columbia hiking boots (size 9.5) and Faded Glory brand bluish-grey swim trunks (size 34) with a floral design

No tattoos

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you are urged to call (865) 363-8681.