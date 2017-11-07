Overdosing driver crashes into Florida school bus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — An overdosing driver hit a school bus Monday in Florida.

Investigators say Todd Matthew Massengale, 27, crashed his Ford vehicle head-on into the bus.

No students were on board at the time. The school district told WESH that the bus was on its way to the bus depot after dropping off students.

Massengale was treated with Narcan by the Orange County Fire Rescue. The drug is a treatment for opioids.

According to the report, the driver had a needle in his hand at the time of the crash. Massengale said he couldn’t remember anything that happened, WESH reports.

He faces charges for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.