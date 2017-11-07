No grand jury for 1 of 4 suspects in Blount County teen’s death

Related Coverage Suspect in Blount County teen’s death wants case handled separately

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the four men charged in the death of a Blount County teen last summer will not see his case sent to the grand jury.

Caleb Radford, 18, was found dead along Topside Road in July. Police later arrested four people in his murder: Camion Patrick, his brother Isaiah Wright, Keshawn Hopewell, and Tivone Greene.

Wright, Hopewell and Greene’s cases were sent to the grand jury, but Patrick’s was not.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors played Wright’s interrogation video, in which he claims that he and Patrick stayed in the car while Hopewell and Greene left with a knife and came back with cash, but no knife. Patrick and Wright maintain they didn’t know what was going to happen.

The court also heard from the medical examiner and a first responder.

The case received extra attention because Wright appeared in the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” focusing on football players at a community college.

