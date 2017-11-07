New Jersey Santa arrested on drug charges

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Source: South Hackensack Police Department)

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CNN) – A man who plays Santa Claus for a New Jersey charity was arrested after police found drug paraphernalia in his car.

A South Hackensack, New Jersey police officer stopped 66-year-old Charles R. Smith’s car after a motor vehicle violation.

A search of the car turned up a Santa Claus costume, crack pipe, hypodermic needle, and empty bags of crack and heroin.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle.

Police say Smith volunteers as Santa Claus for an area “Toys for Tots” program.

 

