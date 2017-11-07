Nashville Metro Council approves funding for MLS stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council voted Tuesday night to approve funding for the hotly-debated Major League Soccer stadium proposed for the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The vote gives the Metro Sports Authority the power to approve $225 million in bond funding needed construct the stadium, if Nashville is awarded one of two MLS expansion franchises.

Metro’s $250 million project has strong support from those who are interested in seeing a MLS team in Nashville.

The community initiative supporting the city’s bid, MLS2Nashville, said the vote is a “great night for Nashville.” The group said in a statement from John Ingram:

It’s been a long road as we started this process almost a year ago and so many Nashvillians have been a part of making it happen. From Mayor Barry’s leadership, to soccer fans and parents from all parts of our city, and now tonight with our Metro Council, the vision to bring Major League Soccer to our city moves one step closer. Of course the final decision on the team won’t be ours, but tonight Nashville checked off the final item that MLS needed to see. I’m always proud of this city, and tonight we’ve shown – once again – how we all come together around something important to make Nashville the best it can be.

Opponents to the plan say Metro has bigger issues to pay for than building another stadium.

Councilman Steve Glover said earlier Tuesday he planned to vote against the measure because he opposes handing public land over to developers.

Nashville is considered one of the front runners for the MLS bid, along with Sacramento. Detroit and Cincinnati are also seeking an MLS expansion team.