Middle Tennessee girl sings heart out in viral video

DICKSON, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-year-old Middle Tennessee child has become a viral sensation.

Loren Patterson gave it her all when singing in the First Baptist Church’s children’s choir during an Oct. 29 service.

The children were singing to Zach Williams’ “Old Church Choir.”

Her mother, Jennifer Patterson, was singing in the adult choir a few rows behind the children.

“I could tell something was going on, but I couldn’t tell what it was,” Patterson told ABC News. “When I saw the video, I just couldn’t believe what she was doing.”

Her mom says her daughter loves to sing. “She was just going with the Lord.”

This was Loren’s first time performing with the choir. Her mom says their family listens to the song and Christian radio frequently.

People who have seen the video have been sending the family messages.

“I’ve gotten them from around the world, from people saying they’ve been blessed in one way or another,” she said. “One I remember in particular was a woman who renewed her faith just because she felt the conviction when she watched the video.”