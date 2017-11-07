Lexus of Knoxville collecting gifts for Alzheimer’s, dementia patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoppers can help make Christmas better for individuals facing Alzheimer’s and dementia in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Loudon Counties this holiday season by shopping for the “Big Red Bow Project.”

Lexus of Knoxville and Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., are teaming up with B97.5 and WATE 6 On Your Side in an effort to make sure Purple Santa and his purple elves can visit area seniors and deliver gifts, especially to those who suffer from memory loss and may not have local family support.

Lexus of Knoxville is collecting suggested donations from an Alzheimer’s Tennessee “Wish List” for individuals touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Through Dec. 8, the public is invited to bring new items like MP3 Players, CD’s and DVD’s featuring older music or movies, blankets, scarves, robes, and jumbo-sized puzzles and coloring books to the dealership and put them under the purple “Memory Tree.”