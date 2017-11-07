Knoxville City Council passes short term rental proposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday on first reading to approve a proposal that would allow homeowners to apply for short term rental permits.

The vote came after a nearly two hour discussion including community voices, on both sides of this issue, and council members.

The ordinance written by the City of Knoxville says people can rent out their homes in a residential area.

Some homeowners in Knoxville are concerned about short-term rentals, like Airbnb, coming to their neighborhoods after the city wrote a proposal to make them legal. That proposal comes with restrictions.

Other homeowners say services that allow short term rentals are ways they support their families.

The second reading of the proposal will be heard in two weeks by the city council.

Council members say they plan to propose amendments that would answer outstanding questions about enforcement, the number of guests, and whether or not a homeowner would be required to be home.