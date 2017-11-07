King University announces spring 2018 degree programs in Knoxville, surrounding areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — King University announced new degree programs for working adults. The programs are available for residents living in Knoxville, Morristown, Sevierville or surrounding areas.

“It has never been a better time for working adults to return to school to pursue their degree,” says Kristi Reynolds, Assistant Vice-President of GPS Enrollment Management Knoxville. “Whether they attend one night a week or entirely online, students can complete their major coursework in as little as 16 months. This allows students the balance they need for work and family, and the opportunity to achieve a goal that could launch their careers in a whole new direction.”

Adults can go through an English as a Second Language (ESL) licensure program. The program is meant to be an addition to a teaching license and is offered online.

The school offers a program called Pathway, which allows adults to complete general education and elective requirements.

The Knoxville campus will offer several programs during spring 2018: business administration, criminal justice, elementary education (K-6 licensure), healthcare administration, communication, psychology, and nursing. Also, master’s degree programs are available: business administration, nursing (MSN), and master in education in curriculum and instruction.

A post-master’s certificate is available for the family nurse practitioner concentration.

Also, students in Morristown can earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration and nursing. The Sevierville location offers a degree program in business administration.

“We are excited to provide working adults with additional, convenient ways to obtain a quality degree and further their education,” said Reynolds. “Our degree programs are intended to build knowledge and practice in the field, as well as foster professional integrity, and promote personal growth.”

For more information on degree and online programs visit King University’s website.