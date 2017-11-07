Forget the electronics, gift a keg of ranch for Christmas!

(WATE) – Are you one of those strange people who put ranch dressing on, well, everything? You won’t get any judgement from Hidden Valley!

Forget the high-priced electronics this year. The dressing maker has a plethora of ranch dressing-themed holiday gifts you can buy for the salad dressing, pizza-dipping, wing-loving, ranch-on-everything person in your life.

Included on the gift list are a Hidden Valley ugly Christmas sweater ($40), a Hidden Valley ranch fountain with skirt and the gift to top all gifts: a Hidden Valley Mini Ranch Keg ($50).

According to the product description, the 9.7-inch by 6.3-inch keg holds up to five liters of ranch. And if that’s not enough, you can stack multiple kegs for the ultimate ranch experience. The keg also comes with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley ranch dressing.

Don’t miss the deadline – you have to pre-order your gifts today – the items start shipping on Dec. 11