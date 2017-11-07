Boy Scouts give reminder for flag etiquette during Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Veterans Day quickly approaching, U.S. flag etiquette can get overlooked.

The Boys Scouts of America Great Smoky Mountain Council showed WATE 6 On Your Side proper flag etiquette.

On Veterans Day, the country honors those who have served. The U.S. flag is not flown half-staff since it is a day of celebration.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff and on other days of national mourning.

Only display the flag in front of your home during daylight hours unless illuminated. It should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremonially.

Don’t let the flag touch the ground. Don’t use the flag as clothing or as a cover.

