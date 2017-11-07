Area students attempt to break coding record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several schools in East Tennessee are joining together Wednesday in hopes of breaking a world record. The record: the most students learning coding at one time.

The current record stands at 1,000 students – compare that to the 55,000 students in Knox County alone.

Students from Knox County, Oak Ridge city schools and area private schools will participate in the attempt.

The idea to attempt a Guinness World Record was the brainchild of Brandon Bruce, co-founder and chief operating officer of Cirrus Insight, and Caleb Fristoe, project manager of CodeTN, a schools partnership initiative that organizes coding clubs, camps and competitions at area schools.

Approximately 67 percent of new jobs in science, technology, engineer and mathematics are in computing, which is the largest and fastest growing source of new wages in the United States with 500,000 jobs currently available.

Students will try to break the record Wednesday from 9:30 – 10 a.m.