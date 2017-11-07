911 calls being misrouted across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several 911 centers across Tennessee are experiencing calls being misrouted to the wrong location, including several in East Tennessee.

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reported the issue on its Facebook page, saying the problem affected them, as well as 911 centers in Knox County, Sevier County, Jefferson County, Hawkins County, McMinn County, Bradley County, Bristol, Marion County, Maury County, Mountain Central, Sequatchie County, Sullivan County and Washington County.

AT&T is reportedly working on fixing the problem, but in the meantime, people are asked to call their local non-emergency number instead.

Knox County: (865) 215-4010

Sevier County: (865) 774-3908

Jefferson County: (865) 475- 3492

Hawkins County: (423) 272-7121

McMinn County: (423) 745-3222