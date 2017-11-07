6-year-old’s choir performance spreading joy across the world

(WATE) – Six-year-old Loren Patterson, a Dickson, Tennessee resident, is spreading joy around the world – all thanks to a video of her singing with her church’s choir.

Loren, who is in first grade, was caught on camera jamming while she sang Zach William’s “Old Church Choir” during a church service.

Her mother, Jennifer Patterson, told ABC News she’s not the least bit surprised by her daughter’s performance.

“That is 100 percent her personality,” Patterson told ABC. “She was just going with the Lord.”

Patterson said this was her daughter’s first time singing with the First Baptist Church choir. She said the family loves music and listening to Christian radio at home and in the car.The

Video of the performance was posted to Facebook on Oct. 29. Now, nine days later, it has been viewed more than 39 million times and shared by more than 625,000 people.

Patterson told ABC News she gets messages “all day” from people who were inspired by her daughter’s performance.

Loren will perform again at her church later this month.