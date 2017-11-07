5-star recruit Cade Mays decommits from UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Catholic offensive tackle Cade Mays announced Tuesday that he is decommitting from the University of Tennessee.

In a tweet, Mays thanked the UT staff for the “tremendous impact” they’ve had on his life.

The 6’6″, 318-pound Mays, a five-star recruit and son of former Tennessee lineman Kevin Mays, originally committed to the Vols on July 13, 2015. The Army All-American is ranked by Rivals.com as the number two offensive lineman in the country and the number 14 player overall.

“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ANvoIpP1Bf — Cade Mays (@_mayc2) November 7, 2017

Mays also has offers from Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State, among others.