Vols prepare for game against Missouri

Head Coach Butch Jones is expected to speak on the upcoming game Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will livestream the event at noon. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their game against Missouri after having a win Saturday.

The Vols beat Southern Miss 24-10 at Neyland.

The Vols, who were already missing 17 players to injury, lost quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Will McBride, Tennessee’s true freshman who turned 19-years-old in October, entered the game and lost his redshirt in the process. McBride took three snaps, two of them handoffs and the other an incomplete pass, before Guarantano returned to the huddle to finish the first half. Guarantano finished the game 9-13 with 102 passing yards.

UT will play Missouri in Columbia. The Tigers beat Florida on Saturday, 16-45.

Saturday’s game will be at 7:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.