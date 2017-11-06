UT freshman quarterback Will McBride’s family ‘ecstatic’ to watch him play

Related Coverage Tennessee beats Southern Miss 24-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s starting quarterback Jarett Guarantano left Saturday’s game with an injury, and Butch Jones had a tough decision to make.

Backup quarterback Will McBride was ready to go, but that meant burning his red shirt. Jones made the controversial decision to put McBride in the game.

As usual, people took to Twitter to discuss the decision, including Will McBride’s mother.

She tweeted, “I am speechless.” Then, she followed it up by saying she was actually not speechless, but was in fact screaming.

Either way, it was unclear whether she was happy about seeing her son play or upset he lost his red shirt year.

Butch Jones cleared up the confusion in his Monday weekly press conference.

“Will McBride’s family was at home and they were celebrating his brother’s birthday. They’re watching the game and all of a sudden it kind of turned into a Will McBride watch party and the family was ecstatic and excited to be able to turn the birthday party into watching their brother and their son play,” said Butch Jones. “So that was pretty neat.”

Jones went on to say his team was excited to see the young quarterback play. McBride turned 19 in October.