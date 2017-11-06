THP: Morgan County police pursuit ends in deadly crash

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that came at the end of a police pursuit in Morgan County.

A THP spokesman says the crash happened Monday night, but did not confirm an exact location. He said the crash followed a pursuit by deputies from Roane and Morgan counties.

The investigation is ongoing and next-of-kin have not yet been notified. More details are not expected to be released until Tuesday morning.

