Smoky Mountain Winterfest kicks off in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter has arrived in Sevier County! The Smoky Mountain Winterfest Celebration kicks off in November and ends in February.

The event features many winter activities and attractions including light displays shows shopping and more.

During the celebration, guests can visit many festivals throughout Sevier County including the Winter Magic Kickoff & Chili Cookoff, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas and New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks Show.

There will be over 15 million sparkling lights and 25 miles of lights throughout the county. Families can take trolley tours in Gatlinburg and much more.

For more information, visit SmokiesFun.com.