Side-by-Side: Comparing Food Subscription Services

Farm to People

Prices: $59-599 depending on choice of weekly or monthly plans

Goal: The company hopes to provide customers with a supply of products from artisanal producers.

Food: Farm to People claims that its food has no GMOs, is small-batched produced, is not artificial and meat is humanely raised.

Customers can shop for products online, buy gifts, find recipes, choose to receive a Fresh Box of groceries for $59 per week, or receive a tasting box which starts at $149.75

Mantry

Prices: $49-294, depending choice of month to monthly or 12-month plan.

Goal: The company targets male customers.

Food: Customers receive a crate of food bi-monthly of “6 full-size, super premium foods.” Past crates have had tailgate, pizza and bourbon themes.

Turntable Kitchen

Prices: $25-$150 per month depending on subscription length

Goal: The company strives to provide a meal and music playlist pairing for dinner parties.

Food: Customers will receive a 7” vinyl record, a digital mixtape, 1-2 premium ingredients, three seasonal recipes and tasting notes. Also, the company sells pairings for coffee lovers.

Bon Appetit

Prices: $18-$438, depending on six and length of service.

Goal: The company provides French dining options for subscribers.

Food: Boxes include 7-8 French gourmet items. Customers can receive snacks, tapenades and more.

Clean Eatz

Price: Five meals for $38 all the way to 21 meals for $128.

Goal: Clean Eatz markets their service as a lifestyle, instead of a diet. With a location in Knoxville, you actually pick up your food, instead of having it shipped to your home.

Food: Clean Eatz didn’t have a sample of their prepackaged meals readily available on their website.

Simon Hall Private Chef

Price: There were no prices readily available on Simon Hall’s website.

Goal: A private chef with locations in Knoxville and Nashville, Simon Hall offers Whole30-approved meal prep options.

Food: Menu options include barbecue chicken with sweet potato wedges and roasted cauliflower, or pork tenderloin with jalapeno pineapple cauliflower rice and fresh green beans.

HelloFresh

Price: $69-$129 per week for three meals a week, depending on the number of servings

Goal: To provide delicious ingredient that allow you to create simple recipes that you’ll enjoy cooking and eating.

Food: Customers receive all the ingredients to create a variety of meals like roasted pork tenderloin, mushroom ravioli gratin or quick beef ragu spaghetti.

Plated

Price: $47-$159 per week, depending on the number of meals and servings

Goal: To provide you everything you need to make great meals, in a box tailored to your specific tastes.

Food: Plated’s meals tend to be a more traditional and less experimental. You can specify in your”taste profile” if you want to avoid thinks like nuts, spicy foods, shellfish, etc.

Blue Apron

Price: $60-144 per week, depending on how many servings and the number of meals a week.

Goal: The company works with chefs and farmers to make food more sustainable and make recipes more delicious, while allowing you to create meals from scratch.

Food: Recipes are a bit fancier, with dishes like lemon grass turkey burgers, shrimp and pineapple fried rice, and kale and butternut squash lasagna.