Oak Ridge donates fire truck to Briceville Volunteer Fire Department

The city of Oak Ridge decided to donate the fire engine that is being replaced to the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department is getting a brand new truck and helping volunteer firefighters at the same time.

The city of Oak Ridge decided to donate the fire engine that is being replaced to the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department. The keys were handed off Monday morning.

The Briceville fire chief says they cover around 65 square miles of area, much of which is mountainous terrain.

“It’ll help them on, just having another truck, being able to get there quick. Because a lot of time we have to call out for help from other mutual aid departments. They usually come out and help us. which we have a good group of guys in the community who don’t care at all to drop what they are doing and if we call for them they will come help us,” said Briceville Chief Jamie Brewster.

The city of Oak Ridge should receive their new engine any day now.

 

