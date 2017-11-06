New brewery opens in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new brewery opened its doors to the public Monday, off of North Broadway.

Elkmont Exchange, a brewery and full-service restaurant, features enough seating for 300 people. It includes a bar and lounge area, a barrel aging room that doubles as a private event space, 24 rotating drafts and a wide variety of experimental beer styles.

They also cure their own meat and and say they take a lot of their inspiration from nature.

“We take a lot of inspiration from what Elkmont brought to the smoky mountains, how they encouraged a lot of people to come in and join together as a community, celebrate the outdoors, celebrate East Tennessee said Bethany Lovato, the brewery’s brand manager. “We want to do that in Knoxville. We want people to come in and welcome adventure.”

The head chef and head brewer are East Tennessee locals spent the last few years Vietnam, opening a restaurant there and decided it was time to come home to Knoxville.