Morristown youth football team wins championship to honor head coach

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A season filled with success: an undefeated record, a championship game, and “super bowl” rings to prove it.

The Trojans, part of the Tri-Cities Youth Football League, are a team of five- and six-year-old boys who are very excited, and very proud, to wear their new rings.

This team is missing one – head coach D’Artangan “Dee” Bryan. He died unexpectedly at the beginning of October, leaving the team and his son in shock.

“When I was younger he went from being my coach in baseball to helping coach alongside him as I got older. It’s just a great experience.” said Alex Stubblefield, Bryan’s son and an assistant coach to the Trojans.

Stubblefield stepped into the head coaching role after his father passed.

“It’s been pretty rough,” Stubblefield said, “It’s kind of hard not having him here with me on the field, but I know one thing for sure, he’s looking down on me and [the] boys.”

Parents of the players say they explained to their sons what happened to their coach, but still got many questions about why he was gone and if he would be back. They say Coach Dee’s impact is going to last.