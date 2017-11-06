Knoxville veteran, mom turns to anti-opioid device

Related Coverage Farragut wellness center using new device to fight opioid epidemic

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time in more than a decade, a Knoxville veteran said she’s been able to go without opioid pain pills. Angie Ovens said she spent the last five days without those drugs.

She credited a unique form of treatment called The Bridge. The device sends electrical pulses into the body and according to The Goodman Center, a wellness facility in Farragut offering this therapy, it takes away the pain of withdrawal.

Ovens went to The Goodman Center on Monday to have the device removed. The Air Force veteran and mother of three has been battling an addiction to pain pills for 12 years. She said five days with the device has changed her life.

“I’m completely changed. Mentally, physically, emotionally,” she said.

She found out about the device on Facebook. The Goodman Center in Farragut is the only place in Tennessee that has it. The Bridge is put on for about five days and after that, patients move to the Vivitrol program, a monthly injection that helps people stay off the drugs. Ovens was at that stage on Monday.

Ten others have also used the device and so far, they’ve been opioid free.

“Can’t imagine anything more gratifying. I am also a recovering addict. I’ve been sober for nine years so that’s why its even more special to me. There is nothing more powerful than one addict helping another,” said Susan Barner, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Goodman Center.

The device costs $1,500. Ovens believed it was worth every penny because of what she has gained. She said she took her daughter shopping the first day she had it on which is something they haven’t done together in a year.

The Bridge is FDA approved for pain, but Innovative Health Solutions has asked the FDA for approval of opioid withdrawal symptoms. That will allow them to get insurance coverage.