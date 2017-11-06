Jury seated in fraud trial of former Pilot executives

Associated Press Published:
Ex Pilot Flying J President standing trial for wire fraud, among other charges, walking back from lunch break on day one of his trial.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo is in the courtroom and will have live updates starting at 4.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A jury has been seated in the fraud trial of four former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The trial comes after a 2013 raid by federal agents on the Knoxville headquarters of privately held Pilot Flying J. Fourteen former members of the sales team pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to rip off trucking company customers they deemed too unsophisticated to realize they weren’t receiving the rebates they had negotiated. The company’s former president is among those facing trial Monday.

Pilot agreed to an $85 million settlement with most of the defrauded customers as well as a $92 million penalty to the government. The Haslam brothers have denied any prior knowledge.

