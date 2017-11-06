Gatlinburg to host Winter Magic Kickoff, Chili Cookoff

(Photo: City of Gatlinburg)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Gatlinburg is getting ready for the holidays.

Winter Magic Kickoff and Chili Cookoff will be Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be performances and many vendors at the free event. Departure, a Journey tribute band will perform.

Participating vendors include Crawdaddy’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Foxfire Mountain Adventures, Ole Smoky Moonshine and more.

Competitors in the chili cookoff will be trying to win the People’s Choice Award. Tickets for chili sampling are $10.

