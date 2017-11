KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house caught on fire in Knoxville early Monday morning.

The fire happened at 2901 Lay Avenue. The Knoxville Fire Department says neighbors reported that fire.

Crews found the flames going through the roof.

There was no one at the home during the time of the fire and no victims were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

KFD working a house fire 2900 block of Lay Ave. in East Knoxville. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RyEDwzeTqw — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 6, 2017