Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Department searches for 11-year-old girl

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY (WATE) – The Whitley County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl last seen Sunday, November 5.

Caydence was last seen in Woodbine area around 2:45 p.m. She is described as being approximately 4’9″ tall and weighs around 85 pounds.

She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black cape.

Residents of the Woodbine and Rockholds community are asked to be especially watchful.

Anyone with information on Caydense’s whereabouts are asked to cal Whitley Co. E-911 at (606) 549-6017.

