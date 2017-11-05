Loudon County Sheriff’s Office: Several arrested for overnight car break-ins

TELLICO VILLAGE (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says several suspects are in custody Sunday morning after deputies caught them breaking into vehicles in the Martel area.

Through an investigation, investigators have learned that the suspects had been in the Tellico Village area as well.

If anyone in those areas has been a victim of an overnight vehicle burglary you are asked to contact Loudon County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at (865) 458-9081 to file a report.

No names are being released at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.