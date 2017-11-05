Harlan County, Kentucky teen charged after stabbing 2 people

ELCOMB, Kent. (WATE) — A teen from Harlan County, Kentucky has been charged with 1st degree assault after stabbing 2 people Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police responded to the scene at 9:16 p.m. That’s when they found Paul Rouse laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

55-year-old Kelly Witt was also found with stab wounds during the investigation. Both he and Rouse were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

19-year-old Dakota Miracle was arrested at the scene. He is now in the Harlan County Detention Center.

KSP continues to investigate the stabbing.